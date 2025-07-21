Vineet Recriwal launches brand advisory The Native

New Delhi: Communications strategist and former Burson India and Omnicom Singapore executive Vineet Recriwal has set up The Native, a brand marketing and communications advisory focused on supporting founders, startups, and fast-scaling companies with narrative development, visibility strategy, and reputation-building.

With a partner-led structure and a focus on context-driven strategy, The Native is positioned to work directly with leadership teams to refine messaging and respond to fast-changing market conditions. It intends to strip away traditional agency hierarchy and provide senior-level expertise from the outset.

“Most early and growth-stage businesses do not need bloated 360-degree communication – they need clarity. Their struggle is not due to poor execution, but because they misread the market. They need someone who understands their ambition, reads market signals, and can translate that into the right message, to the right people, through the right channel. That’s where The Native comes in – as a sharp, strategic partner that brings ecosystem context, narrative focus, and execution insight from day one – to help businesses enter new markets with context, and shape their positioning with conviction,” said Vineet Recriwal, Founder and CEO, The Native.

The firm will offer counsel across market entry strategies, brand positioning, stakeholder mapping, thought leadership, and internal and investor communications. It also provides support in reputation and issue management, particularly for businesses entering new or culturally complex regions.

Based in Gurgaon, The Native draws on a network of experienced collaborators across policy, content, media, and digital. While grounded in the Indian market, it is also preparing for expansion into Southeast Asia in the coming year.