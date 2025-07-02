0

Vinay Kumar Guwalani joins Saregama as SVP, Music Monetisation and Marketing

With over 17 years of experience in music and entertainment, Guwalani previously led digital monetisation and artist partnerships at Believe before joining Saregama

Vinay Kumar Guwalani

New Delhi: Saregama India has appointed Vinay Kumar Guwalani as Senior Vice-President, Music Monetisation and Marketing, effective July 1, 2025. The company confirmed the development in a regulatory filing.

Guwalani brings more than 17 years of experience in the music and entertainment sector. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from WIEECT, Mumbai University. Prior to joining Saregama, he was Director, Label & Artist Solutions at Believe, where he was involved in digital monetisation strategies and artist partnerships.

His previous roles include leadership positions at Zee Music Company and Believe, with a focus on music licensing, content monetisation, artist relations and strategic marketing.

 

