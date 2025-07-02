Vinay Kumar Guwalani joins Saregama as SVP, Music Monetisation and Marketing

New Delhi: Saregama India has appointed Vinay Kumar Guwalani as Senior Vice-President, Music Monetisation and Marketing, effective July 1, 2025. The company confirmed the development in a regulatory filing.

Guwalani brings more than 17 years of experience in the music and entertainment sector. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from WIEECT, Mumbai University. Prior to joining Saregama, he was Director, Label & Artist Solutions at Believe, where he was involved in digital monetisation strategies and artist partnerships.

His previous roles include leadership positions at Zee Music Company and Believe, with a focus on music licensing, content monetisation, artist relations and strategic marketing.