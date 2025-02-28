Vim's Shelf Bots roam Reliance Retail stores to promote UltraPro Floor Cleaner

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) Vim brand is launching Dynamic Product Displays (DPDs), also known as "shelf bots," for its new Vim UltraPro Floor Cleaner.

This AI-powered tool is designed to transform traditional retail spaces into engaging and informative environments, improving the in-store shopping experience and increasing product visibility within the competitive floor cleaning category, said HUL in a statement.

This two-month activation is a joint venture with Reliance Retail Group and will be featured at Reliance stores in more than 15+ cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, among others.

The launch coincides with the Q4-2024 India launch of the Vim UltraPro Floor Cleaner.

Srinandan Sundaram, General Manager - Home Care India, Hindustan Unilever, said, “This initiative underscores HUL’s commitment to innovation and providing consumers with a superior shopping experience. The DPD’s represent a significant advancement in modern trade marketing, setting a new standard for in-store engagement and product discovery.”

These DPDs utilise motion detection technology to engage shoppers. As customers approach, the robotic arm activates, using motion, lighting, and audio to deliver key product information.

The DPD delivers localised audio messages highlighting the key benefits and cleaning power of the new Vim UltraPro Floor Cleaner. This targeted approach is aimed at clear and relatable communication for better consumer understanding and purchase consideration.

HUL anticipates approximately 200+ interactions per day per store, leading to increased consumer engagement and dwell time.