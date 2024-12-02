Vikrant Massey calls it a wrap: A look back at his journey through the lens of ads

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey surprised his fans and the entire entertainment industry by announcing his retirement from acting.

On December 2, 'The Sabarmati Report' star over his social media account revealed that he’s planning to return ‘home.’

Massey has carved a niche not only as an actor but also as a trusted face in the advertising world. With a relatable persona, Massey emerged as a popular choice for brands aiming to resonate with younger, urban demographics.

For the record, Massey's first commercial was in 2013 for Zatak deodorants.

Let’s take a look at some of his popular ads:

InDrive

Massey collaborated with InDrive, a ridesharing company, earlier this year. Massey unveiled inDrive’s new marketing 360 campaign - “Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi!” Through its brand film, inDrive has captured the daily hassles faced by Indians in the ride-hailing space and portrayed how inDrive solves it.

mCaffeine

Caffeinated personal care brand mCaffeine collaborated with Massey for its campaign to help establish an ‘addiction’ to all the good caffeine can do. The brand film was targeted towards the Gen Z audience while communicating the D2C brand's ‘Addicted To Good’ proposition. In the campaign, he was joined by actors Radhika Apte, Shruti Hassan.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Aditya Birla Health Insurance teamed up with Massey to unveil a multi-film campaign that showcased the features of its product, Activ One. The campaign presented Activ One as a comprehensive health insurance plan, thoughtfully designed to not only address customers' health insurance needs but also to empower them to achieve their healthiest selves.

Man Matters

Massey tried to break the stigma about hair loss by featuring in a Man Matters advertisement. He joined media personality Raghu Ram to address important struggles faced by men.

Cornetto India

Massey was featured in a Cornetto ice cream advertisement with actress Alia Bhatt. The campaign focused on lovebirds and launched the ad before Valentine’s Day.

Fibe (Formerly EarlySalary)

As the brand ambassador for this fintech platform, Massey highlighted easy credit solutions and financial empowerment.

Massey has also collaborated with Nivea Men, Cadbury’s, Google Pixel and more such brands in the past.