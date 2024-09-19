Vikram Chandratrey joins Tata Consumer Products as VP - RTD Marketing

Delhi: Vikram Chandratrey has joined Tata Consumer Products as Vice President - RTD Marketing. In his new role, he will be building and growing the RTD Business for Tata Consumer Products in India.

Previously, he was the Marketing Director at Mondelez International and worked there for 11 years. He joined Mondelez in 2020 as head of marketing for Oreo, SEA.