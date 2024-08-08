Vikas Sharma joins Locomotive Global Media as Head of Film Projects

Delhi: Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, has announced the appointment of Vikas Sharma as Head of Film Projects. In his new role, Sharma will oversee the development, acquisitions and business for the nascent film division at the company.

Prior to joining Locomotive Global Media, Sharma served as Associate Producer at Bandra West Pictures for eight years, where he worked closely with director Raja Krishna Menon.

Speaking on the new appointment, Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Locomotive Global, said, “We are thrilled to have Vikas Sharma join the Locomotive Global Media family. His vision for storytelling, combined with a deep understanding of both Indian and international markets, aligns perfectly with our mission to produce compelling, world-class content. Vikas brings his unique creative perspective to each project that is married with a keen commercial understanding of what works in the Indian market. We trust that he will be able to deliver stories and narratives that not only resonate deeply with Indian audiences but also capture the imagination of viewers worldwide.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, “I am deeply grateful to Sunder for this opportunity and his confidence in me. Together, we are focused on crafting content with both Indian and global appeal that importantly also ensures profitability. As India embraces its moment on the world stage demonstrated by non-mainstream films like ‘Kill’, ‘All We Imagine as Light’, and even ‘Monkey Man’, we're excited to invest time and resources in film projects that are aligned with the company's global objectives and brand ethos, while helping to establish Locomotive Global Media as a leading boutique studio. We are particularly excited about projects in the horror and thriller genre that possess an elevated approach to their storytelling.”

Sharma will report into Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media. He is based out of Mumbai and his appointment is with immediate effect.