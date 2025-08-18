Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh to appear on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show

New Delhi: The upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will see some of India’s most prominent startup founders take centre stage.

Joining Kapil Sharma on the couch will be Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo), Aman Gupta (boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth).

As always, Kapil’s trademark humour set the tone. “Sabke dimag mein ek sath idea aaya ki kaise 192 countries mein ek sath famous hona hai to Kapil ke show mein chalo,” he quipped, poking fun at the entrepreneurs’ global ambitions.

The episode is peppered with witty exchanges. When talking about Ghazal Alagh’s brand, Kapil joked, “Ghazal mummy bani to Mamaearth shuru kiya, papa earth kyu nahi kiya?”

The banter continued when Ritesh Aggarwal shared a lighter moment from Oyo’s early days: “When we used to approach hotels, people were not even able to say Oyo. Once, a person called it Yo Yo.” To which Kapil added, “Honey Singh beech mein se hissa mangega.”

Adding to the laughter, Sunil Grover appeared as a band master, singing a song which had lyrics selling a boAt speaker.

The conversation also turned reflective when Kapil asked Vijay how much money is required to live a good life. “One doesn’t need more than 1–2 lakh,” Sharma responded. Kapil quipped back, “Utna rakh ke baaki humein Paytm kar den.”

Earlier, Deepinder Goyal, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh, and Aman Gupta also appeared on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, making it a recurring stage for India’s top entrepreneurs.

The episode promises a blend of entrepreneurial stories, candid confessions, and signature Kapil-style comedy, giving viewers both inspiration and entertainment in equal measure.