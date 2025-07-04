COO of Katori Foods, Vijay Rawat receives 5% equity stake

New Delhi: Vijay Rawat, Chief Operating Officer at Katori Food Beverages, has been granted a 5% equity stake in the company. Rawat joined Katori Foods two and a half years ago following a career in journalism. He was promoted to COO in 2024 and has since overseen the company’s operations, branding, and development across India.

Katori Fresh is a fast-growing FMCG brand offering traditional Indian food products made by rural women entrepreneurs. The company distributes its products through e-commerce platforms, its own website, and retail partnerships, including Reliance Retail outlets.

In a statement, the company’s leadership said, “Vijay’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Katori’s identity as both a brand and a movement. His strategic thinking, deep understanding of communication, and executional excellence have helped us scale operations while staying true to our roots.”

Alongside his position at Katori, Rawat also serves as Head of Communication at the Manjari Foundation, an organisation working on rural development and women’s empowerment. His involvement in both sectors reflects a combination of corporate experience and grassroots storytelling.

Before transitioning to the corporate sector, Rawat held several editorial roles in Indian media. He served as Multimedia Head at Zee News and was previously Associate Editor at Bluekraft Digital Foundation, a policy communication think tank. His work during this time focused on public policy, governance, and communication strategy.

Rawat holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Dr B.R. Ambedkar College, University of Delhi, and completed a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism from Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism (2000–01).