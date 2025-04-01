Vijay Deverakonda named brand ambassador for Vijay Sales

Mumbai: Vijay Sales, an electronics retail chain, announced South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda as their brand ambassador, signifying their expansion across the South Indian market.

Vijay Sales plans to leverage Deverakonda's social media following, to create digital campaigns showcasing the brand's product range. The actor will be actively involved in product launches, digital campaigns, and special customer engagement programs.

For Vijay Deverakonda, the collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to engage with consumers beyond the film industry. "Technology is the great equalizer," the actor stated, "and through this partnership with Vijay Sales, I'm excited to help bring the best technological solutions to consumers across South India."

"This collaboration is more than just a brand endorsement; it's a strategic vision to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and aspirational lifestyle," said Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales. "Vijay Deverakonda represents the perfect confluence of youth, innovation, and authentic connectivity. Our partnership is designed to create a unique ecosystem where technology meets lifestyle."

With the intent to connect with young consumers across Telugu-speaking states and beyond, Vijay Sales hopes that Deverakonda’s presence will help them reinforce their brand positioning in the electronic retail business.

Instagram: