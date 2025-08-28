Vigor Media Worldwide wins PR mandate for Joint Solar

New Delhi: Vigor Media Worldwide has been awarded the public relations mandate for Joint Solar, a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules.
Under the agreement, Vigor Media Worldwide will oversee communications strategy, brand positioning and digital engagement for Joint Solar, which has been producing solar panels for domestic, commercial and industrial use in India for over 18 years. The company has manufactured more than 200,000 PV modules to date.
Vinod Sharma, Director, Joint Solar, said, "Joining hands with Vigor Media Worldwide is a timely move as we ramp up our efforts to provide clean, affordable and efficient energy solutions to a larger number of people. Their experience in PR and digital communications will help us convey our vision effectively and interact with the different stakeholders of the renewable energy industry."
Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, stated, "We are pleased to join forces with Joint Solar, a brand name which is synonymous with quality and credibility in solar production. Our communications strategy will be aimed at driving their brand visibility, reinforcing thought leadership in the renewable energy sector and delivering measurable impact in media and digital space."
The association comes at a time when renewable energy adoption is increasing in India, with Joint Solar looking to broaden its reach and visibility across traditional and digital media.