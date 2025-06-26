Vidya Balan joins Welspun as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Home textile company Welspun has announced the appointment of actor Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador.

Advertisment

As part of this association, Vidya Balan will be seen in an upcoming 360-degree marketing campaign for the brand. The brand films will highlight Welspun’s product promise of durability, comfort and innovation, and everyday relevance across its wide range of home textile offerings.

Saumil Mehta, President & Business Head, Domestic Home Textile, Welspun Global Brands, said, “Welspun’s vision of ‘Har Ghar Welspun’ is about making trusted quality accessible to every Indian home. As millions of consumers move from unbranded to branded choices, we see a powerful opportunity to lead with authenticity and value. Vidya Balan embodies that spirit, grounded, relatable, and inspiring, which makes her the perfect partner as we expand our reach and deepen our relevance across Bharat.”

Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing, Domestic Home Textile, Welspun Global Brands, added, “Vidya Balan’s authenticity, grounded choices, and Pan India connect make her a natural fit. Her effortless storytelling and the way she connect with audiences at large meaningfully, reflect the kind of relationship we aim to build with our consumers. She resonates with the same values that define our brand trust, relevance, and purpose. At a time when Indian consumers are moving toward smarter, value-driven purchases, Welspun offers products that combine durability, functionality, innovation, making it worth their budget.”

Commenting on the association, Vidya Balan said, “I have always believed in associating with brands that stand for something meaningful. Welspun’s focus on durability, comfort, and varied design really resonates with me. It’s a brand that understands people’s daily needs and delivers with sincerity, and I’m proud to be part of this journey.”