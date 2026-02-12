New Delhi: Versuni India has appointed Amlan Pati as marketing director and business head for its kitchen appliances division. The company, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, said the appointment forms part of its leadership expansion as it develops its kitchen appliances business in the country.

Pati joins from Samsung Electronics India, where he most recently served as general manager and category head for the Galaxy S series. In that role, he oversaw portfolio strategy and market execution for the flagship smartphone range.

He previously worked at CavinKare, where he helped establish the company’s e-commerce division and led the launch of its direct-to-consumer website and brand Buds and Berries. Earlier in his career, he was part of the marketing leadership team at realme and has also held roles at Panasonic, building experience across consumer electronics, mobile technology, FMCG and digital commerce.

Pati is an alumnus of the International Management Institute, New Delhi, where he received a Distinguished Alumnus Award. Over the course of his career, he has received industry recognitions including Top 10 Marketers, Young Achievers at the NaME Awards 2024, Marketer of the Year at the DIGIXX Awards 2022, Marketer of the Year at the Masters of Modern Marketing Awards 2019, and Digital Person of the Year at the Drivers of Digital Awards 2020.