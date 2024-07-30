Vernost unveils new brand identity

Delhi: Vernost, a B2B technology company, has rebranded itself and introduced its new website and logo, which have been given blue and green colours.

"Although our business has evolved significantly in recent years, it became clear that perceptions of the company have not advanced at the same pace. Our rebranding reflects Vernost's ongoing dedication to improving and excelling. By focusing on delivering value and driving innovation, we are set to transform the digital landscape for businesses worldwide," said Pankaj Tripathi, CEO of Vernost. "We aim to push the boundaries of technology, providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of companies globally.”