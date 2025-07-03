Veritas Reputation to lead PR mandate for Canara Bank

New Delhi:Canara Bank has appointed Veritas Reputation PR as its strategic communications partner following a multi-agency pitch. The three-year engagement will cover corporate communications, investor relations, and national media outreach across print, electronic, and digital platforms.
Veritas Reputation, which focuses on financial and corporate communications, will support the public sector bank in strengthening its reputation and delivering consistent messaging in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.
The appointment comes at a time when public sector banks are increasingly engaging stakeholders across multiple channels to reinforce trust and clarity in their messaging.
“Current dynamic financial landscape demands impactful communication to connect and engage effectively with all the stakeholders. We partnered with Veritas Reputation PR for their unmatched domain expertise, strong national media network and innovative approach. We are confident that our partnership will amplify our brand positioning and further solidify our thought leadership,” said a spokesperson from Canara Bank.
The consultancy will support Canara Bank in positioning itself as a digitally focused and trusted financial institution, using insight-led strategies that align with contemporary communication practices.
“We are proud to partner with Canara Bank, one of the most respected banks in India. This win reaffirms our strength in BFSI communications and our ability to deliver insight-led strategies and execute high-impact campaigns. We are excited to bring our national media network and contemporary ideas to strengthen the bank’s ambitious vision,” said Hemant Batra, Managing Director, Veritas Reputation PR.