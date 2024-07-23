Veet unveils Veet Pure range with ambassador Sara Ali Khan

Delhi: Veet announced the launch of its new range, Veet Pure, at an exclusive event held in Mumbai. The event was graced by Bollywood actor and Veet brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan, who unveiled the product to an audience of influencers and beauty enthusiasts.

Khan expressed her excitement at the launch, saying, “I have always been an integral part of the Veet family and have witnessed how it has always catered to the needs of modern women. Hair removal can be such a task, we don’t necessarily have the time to indulge in time-consuming salon appointments every time. Veet Pure is a game-changer for women who want an easy and effective hair removal solution that’s also gentle on the skin.”

Speaking on the occasion, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we aim to deliver the best user experience that addresses consumers’ interests, with a sharp focus on constant innovation and excellence. We're proud to introduce a product that combines effectiveness with gentle care, reflecting our mission to enhance women's lives. With the new Veet Pure, we aim to deliver the superior choice of hair removal to all the women who want a hassle-free experience with a salon-smooth finish every time. We understand the importance of gentle, effective, and convenient hair removal options, and Veet Pure delivers just that. Our consistent efforts to innovate ensure that we provide the best products to our consumers.”