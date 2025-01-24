Veera launches Web3 features, more rewards with 20-foot-high cash pile installation

New Delhi: Indian homegrown mobile browser Veera, which recently launched Web3 features and an in-built wallet, has created a ‘cash pile’ campaign to announce its exciting reward features with opportunities across web2 and web3.
To showcase the scale of rewards available on Veera, it created a physical installation in Mumbai which indicates the amount that consumers may earn through rewards on the browser as a nod to both Hollywood and Bollywood movies which have dramatised cash in such dramatic ways, right from cash piles to briefcases full of cash.
This is the second innovative installation led by the team, following its ‘Toilet installation’ which was done to reinforce its brand promise of privacy and security.
The latest installation was a 20ft pile of cash, which was an indicative representation of the browser’s objective: transforming everyday online activities into tangible rewards. The installation drew crowds to the promenade, where they experienced firsthand Veera’s commitment to making browsing rewarding, exciting, and cutting-edge. Visitors showed interest and interacted with the installation, took pictures from the top of the pile, and explored Veera’s revamped platform.
Speaking about the campaign, Adityan Kayalakal, Head - Marketing, Veera, said, "When your rewards are class-leading and enhanced by the capability of being web2 and web3 relevant, why just talk about it, when you can showcase it to the audience. And we focused on doing this in a way that would be memorable and larger than life for every single person that saw it. We want people to realise what they are missing out on every time they use another internet browser."
Talking about the idea, Nitin Rastogi, National Head - Experiential, InterActX- Interspace Communications, said, “The idea behind this campaign was to visually capture the scale and excitement of the rewards available on Veera. We wanted to create something that instantly resonates with people, just like the unforgettable scene from The Dark Knight. The cascading pile of cash represents our objective of turning everyday browsing into extraordinary rewards, now made even more valuable with Web3 integration. It’s a bold and fun way to remind users of Veera’s potential.”
With Web3 integration, users can now convert their rewards into Web3-compatible assets, unlocking versatility and value. The platform's redesigned interface ensures a smoother, more intuitive browsing experience, while the expanded rewards system offers a richer ecosystem, blending traditional redeemable points with innovative Web3 benefits.