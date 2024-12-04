Veefin Group appoints Saurabh Kanwar as Chief Brand & Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Veefin Group has appointed Saurabh Kanwar as ‘Chief Brand & Marketing Officer’ (CBMO).

Leveraging his media and marketing experience of 25+ years, Kanwar will focus on elevating Veefin Group’s brand presence and driving innovative marketing initiatives.

Previously, Kanwar has held leadership roles at media giants like Star, Viacom and Disney.

The company said that known for delivering pioneering content properties such as MTV Roadies, Channel [v] Get Gorgeous and more, Saurabh’s skill for innovation in brand and content solutions positions him well to lead Veefin Group’s brand strategy.

His recent entrepreneurial endeavours include consulting for enterprise BFSI clients and co-founding Flarepath, a key independent content and digital marketing agency.

At the Group, Kanwar will be responsible for amplifying its brand identity, creating powerful narratives and expanding its influence across markets.

Raja Debnath, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Veefin Group of Companies, said, “We are glad to onboard Saurabh to our leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record in his field will be imperative as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings across the ecosystem.”

Kanwar commented, “To play a part in the journey of one of the fastest growing groups, at one of the most exciting times in the fintech space: what a thrill! Veefin, made in India and branded for the world, is poised to transform financial services across international markets. Innovative marketing and branding will help accelerate our mission.”