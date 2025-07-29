Vedanta elevates Sonal Choithani as Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer

New Delhi: Sonal Choithani becomes the Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Vedanta Group.

She said, “6 years, 3 roles, 1 Group. And the love for metals continues. Excited to step into my new role as Group Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Vedanta Group. I'm particularly excited about this role as we stand on the cusp of #Vedanta 2.0 – our evolution into a future-focused business built on critical minerals, energy transition metals, oil & gas, energy and technology.”

Choithani brings with her over two decades of experience in corporate communications, public relations, brand strategy, and reputation management. Her cross-sector expertise spans banking and finance, consumer goods, electronics, manufacturing, renewable energy, and natural resources.

Before taking on the group-level role, Choithani served as the Chief Brand & Communications Officer at Vedanta Limited for five years, followed by a year-long stint at Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company.