Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon records IDFC First Bank and more, as sponsors

Delhi: The 19th Edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is to be held on the third Sunday of October this year, themed AaRangDeDilli.
On Thursday, Procam International announced the opening of registrations for the sporting extravaganza, to be held on Sunday, October 20.
Registrations for the physical and virtual races of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon commenced on Friday, July 19, from 7:00 a.m. onwards.
The list of partners include, Title Sponsor – Vedanta, Associate Sponsor – IDFC FIRST Bank, Ignited by - PUMA, Driven by – TATA.ev, Hydration Partner – Bisleri, Snacking Partner – Cadbury Fuse, Electric Two-Wheeler Partner - VIDA, Energy Drink Partner - FAST&UP, Refreshment Partner - SOBISCO, Hospitality Partner – Le Meridien, New Delhi, Print Partner - The Times of India, Radio Partner – Mirchi, Telecast Partner – Sony Sports, Medical Partner – Metro Group of Hospitals, SCR Facilitator - EMOHA, Philanthropy Partner – United Way Delhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner, Delhi Police, said, "The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a community event that unites the whole of Delhi. the best thing about the Marathon is that we compete against ourselves, so kudos to Procam International, Vedanta, and all the event stakeholders."
Vedanta has championed the cause of #RunForZeroHunger in the last two years of its association.
Excited to continue the association, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, said, “It is that time of the year when the entire nation comes together to run for a cause, #RunforZeroHunger, at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. For every kilometre run, we will contribute one meal and this year our aim is 5 million meals. Let's come together and run to create a brighter, hunger-free future for India."
The event's exclusive Associate Sponsor IDFC FIRST Bank, has leveraged its sponsorship with an offering that has encouraged the runners to perform at their best.
Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said "IDFC FIRST Bank is the official banking partner for the prestigious Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon for the third time. As a bank that believes in empowering people to achieve their goals, we are proud to support this iconic event that brings together thousands of runners, professional athletes, and enthusiasts on the same platform. IDFC FIRST Bank is excited to announce that every Half Marathon runner who conquers their run within 1 hour 55 minutes and every Open 10K runner who surpasses their challenge within 55 minutes can earn the exclusive IDFC FIRST Bank Runner Tee. Our partnership with the event reflects our commitment to enabling individuals to push their boundaries and achieve their aspirations, just as our bank enables customers to achieve their financial goals through our innovative banking solutions. We look forward to fuelling the passion for running and promoting a culture of fitness and wellness in the city, and are excited to be a part of this fantastic event that celebrates the spirit of determination and achievement."
PUMA Athlete and Asian Games 2022 Silver Medallist Ancy Josan Edappilly showed her support for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The U-21 Women’s Long Jump record holder won four gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4X100 relay in the recently concluded Khela India Youth Games.
Josan, who graced the occasion, said “I am very proud to be a part of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as a PUMA athlete. This event has been going on for 19 years now, and that is a very big thing for aspiring Indian long-distance runners as well as the people of Delhi. With the progress that the Indian sports scene has seen over the years, it is no surprise to see the massive support and love that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has received over the years, and this time as well. And with another Olympics around the corner, hopefully, that will inspire more runners to make their presence felt."
Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India, said, "We are very honored to continue our long-standing association with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Through our many initiatives, we pride ourselves at celebrating the superhuman strength of athletes like Ancy Sojan, and with our continued association with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, we would like to extend this support to the many gunners who will grace the event with their presence on October 20th. We are trying to do our part in pushing India towards a fitter future, and with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, we are definitely 'running' in the right direction.”
VIDA Powered by Hero has joined forces with Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as the ‘Electric Two-Wheeler Partner.’
Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Vida, we believe in empowering individuals to make choices that promote sustainability and contribute towards a greener, healthier planet. Just as EVs promote a healthy planet, running is a healthy lifestyle choice too. Thus, we are delighted to be associated with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and put the spotlight on the importance of sustainable mobility and wholesome choices. Vida is committed to fostering a brighter future through our innovative products and services that offer convenience and efficiency. Our aim is to inspire participants to make environmentally conscious choices. Together, we can drive meaningful change and create a more sustainable world for generations to come.”
Vedanta Finisher Medal honours and celebrates every participant's hard work and zeal for running. The Finisher’s medal is made from the Zinc that comes from Zawar Mines of Udaipur. The Zinc is produced by Zinc producer - Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company.
All registered Half-Marathon participants will receive an exclusive Race Day Tee by PUMA, the Ignited partner.
The Half Marathon and the Police Cup will start at 5:00 am, followed by the Elite Men and Women Race at 7:00 am. The Champions with Disability and Senior Citizen Run at 7:05 am and the Great Delhi Run at 9:00 am. All the above race categories will start and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
The Open 10K will begin at 7:50 a.m. from Sansad Marg and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Registrations for all physical race categories—Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (4.5 km), Senior Citizens’ Run (2.5 km), and Champions with Disability Run (2.5 km)—started on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Registration will stay open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024, or until all spots are filled, whichever comes first.
To encourage more women to join, a limited number of spots are reserved for those who can't provide a timing certificate or don't meet the timing requirements listed on the event website.
People from around the globe can join the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and participate virtually through the exclusive Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon app. The virtual race options include a Half Marathon, an Open 10K, and the Great Delhi Run (5 km). The registrations will remain open until 11:59 pm on Friday, October 11, 2024.
Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said,“We are thrilled to announce registrations for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, an event that continues to push the boundaries of athletic excellence and community engagement. This nineteen-year legacy has carved a way for inclusivity, philanthropy, and sustainable practices. United by a common purpose, and with the support of all stakeholders, we intend to scale new heights this year.”
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has also recorded support from the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports GOI, the Ministry of External Affairs GOI, the Ministry of Home Affairs GOI, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Athletics Delhi Police, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, The Indian Army, Raj Bhavan Delhi, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC).