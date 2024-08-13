Vector Brand Solutions appoints Gaurav Soi as President-Business

Delhi: Vector Brand Solutions, a full-funnel creative agency, a part of Quotient Ventures, announced the appointment of Gaurav Soi as President – Business.

With previous stints mainly at Grey, Havas and Dentsu Webchutney, Soi comes with over 20 years of experience in formulating marketing communications and business growth strategies. His experience spans all areas of the marketing funnel, for both digital-first and traditional brands.

Speaking about the appointment, Hari Krishnan, Group CBO, Quotient Ventures, said, “We are very excited about Gaurav coming on board at Vector. His experience and expertise on offline and online brands makes him the perfect choice to lead Vector as we continue on our journey to consolidate our position as a full-funnel, true-hybrid, creative brand. In the last 6-7 years, Gaurav has also been focused on driving growth, organic and inorganically, both of which are top priorities for Vector too.”

Soi, President – Business, Vector Brand Solutions, said, “What Vector is attempting to do for primarily digital first brands, plays almost exactly to my experience, expertise and interests, and so I cannot be more excited with this opportunity. I am also thrilled that Vector has charted out an ambitious growth plan, and that is exciting too, because driving growth is what I like to do best – be it for my client’s businesses or for the agency.”