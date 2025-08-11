VDart Digital appoints Mohamed Irfan Peeran as CEO

New Delhi: VDart Digital, a global digital and technology consulting company, has named Mohamed Irfan Peeran as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment is effective immediately.

Irfan previously served as Managing Director, where he was involved in expanding the company’s presence into the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and India, establishing these as growth and delivery hubs. His earlier career includes roles at the State of Michigan, Ford Motor Company, and Peer Solutions Group Inc.

Sidd Ahmed, Founder of VDart, will remain Group CEO, overseeing the wider business portfolio.

"With a proven track record of driving both organic and inorganic growth, Irfan has been pivotal in transforming VDart Digital into a high-performance, innovation-led services firm," said Sidd Ahmed.

"Under his leadership, we expanded into new geographies, deepened our digital capabilities, and introduced strategy consulting as a new service line, enabling clients to achieve transformation at a fraction of the cost charged by traditional firms. His ability to balance strategic thinking with execution excellence makes him the right leader for this next chapter."

During his tenure as Managing Director, Irfan worked on broadening VDart Digital’s service portfolio, which includes AI, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. He is recognised for a customer-focused approach and for fostering collaboration across teams.

"As I step into the role of CEO, my focus is clear: accelerate scalable and sustainable growth, strengthen customer relationships and value delivery, build a high-performance, future-ready talent engine, improve operational efficiency and margin resilience, and sharpen our global brand and positioning," said Mohamed Irfan Peeran.

He added, "At VDart Digital, we don't just deliver solutions, we solve real-world business challenges with purpose, speed and empathy. Whether it’s helping organisations embrace AI, modernise legacy infrastructure, or navigate digital disruption, we bring the right mix of strategy, technology and execution.

Our strategy consulting offering has proven that exceptional value doesn't require an exceptional price tag. I believe in the power of people, innovation and partnerships, and I'm excited to lead our journey into the next phase of impact."