Vastrado's India's Got Talent episode breaks viewership record

New Delhi: Vastrado, the apparel brand, recently collaborated with the show India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina.

The branded episode garnered over 2 million views within just 1.5 hours, becoming the channel's fastest-viewed installment to date, according to White Rivers Media, which facilitated the collaboration.

“The episode's impact was further cemented by its performance on YouTube's Trending charts, holding strong at the #1 and #2 spots for 4 days straight since it went live. Vastrado also experienced an increase in revenue growth by 150% and a spike in website traffic by 20X,” said the agency.

The first winner of the show, Yuvraj Gupta received prize money of one lakh rupees by Vastrado.

In addition, the episode marked a series first, with Vastrado's founder, Vishwanshu Agarwal stepping into the spotlight and matching the prize money for the second winner, Khushi Saini.

Agarwal also offered her a brand collaboration opportunity.

He said, “India’s Got Latent’s massive Gen-Z appeal aligned perfectly with Vastrado’s vision to connect with our audience meaningfully. Kicking off the year with the episode trending at number one was the icing on the cake.”

The panel of judges including Samay Raina, Rakhi Sawant, Aashish Solanki, Maheep Singh, Yashraj and Balraj Ghai, kept the show entertaining through playful brand banter.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media (WRM), added, “With WRM’s grip on the Gen-Z pulse, this collaboration served as the perfect blend of platform, audience and opportunity, creating a moment of genuine brand love.”