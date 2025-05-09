Varun Berry takes on additional role of CEO at Britannia

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Britannia, at their meeting held on May 8, 2025, designated Varun Berry as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

This role is in addition to his current role as the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

Accordingly, he will be re-designated as the Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

There shall be no change in the terms and conditions of his appointment approved by the Shareholders at the 104th Annual General Meeting held on August 28, 2023.

Berry holds a graduate degree in Engineering (BE Mechanical) from the Punjab University. He joined the Company as the Vice-President and COO in 2013, and at present, he is the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

He has 38+ years of experience with companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas and has led startups, joint ventures and growing businesses.

Additionally, Britannia Industries has reported a 4.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 559.13 crore for the March quarter of FY25, despite subdued demand and a challenging operating environment.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 536.61 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday by Britannia Industries.

Britannia Industries' revenue from product sales rose 9% to Rs 4,375.57.30 crore in the March quarter.

Its revenue from the operation increased 8.9% to Rs 4,432.19 crore in the March quarter from Rs 4,069.36 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Berry said, "With a high single-digit value growth of 9% during the last quarter of the year amidst a tight consumption scenario, the performance underscores our resilience in a challenging operating environment marked by rising commodity prices, changing channel dynamics, and subdued demand across FMCG categories.”

Strategic Pricing actions, nimble approach in emerging channels, combined with robust cost efficiency initiatives delivering savings of approximately 3% of revenue, helped to sustain “growth and profitability”, he added.

Britannia’s total expenses rose 10.34% in the March quarter to Rs 3,738.63 crore.

The total income of Britannia, which includes other income, increased 8.9% to Rs 4,495.21 crore.

For the financial year which ended on March 31, 2025 Britannia’s net profit rose 2% to Rs 2,177.86 crore, from Rs 2,134.22 crore a year before.

In FY25, Britannia’s total consolidated income rose 7% to Rs 18,169.76 crore.

The company, which is expanding its distribution footprint, now directly caters to about 29 lakh outlets across the country, with a strengthening presence in rural markets.

Over the outlook, Berry said, “As we enter the new financial year, we will continue to closely monitor commodity prices and evaluate their impact, while staying focused on driving healthy, profitable growth and strengthening our market leadership.” Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Britannia informed its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.