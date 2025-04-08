Vanesa announces Kiara Advani their new brand ambassador

Mumbai: Vanesa, a fragrance brand for women, today announced Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as their brand ambassador.

This recent association will also be reflected in a new product line that mirrors Advani’s dual fragrance preferences - offering different options for the modern Indian woman.

Vanesa hopes that Advani brings a modern perspective to the brand, following in the footsteps of its first brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking about the new association, Advani said, “I’m beyond thrilled to be associated with Vanesa. For me, confidence is about embracing my true self, owning my strengths and vulnerabilities, and walking through life with authenticity. This is what makes working with Vanesa so special, as the brand celebrates individuality, and that’s something I truly believe in.”

Saurabh Gupta, MD and CEO, Hamilton Sciences, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kiara Advani to the Vanesa family. Kiara embodies the essence of our brand with her elegance, charm, and relatable appeal. Her journey and personality perfectly align with Vanesa’s philosophy of celebrating individuality and modern femininity. We believe this collaboration will inspire women to embrace their individuality with confidence."