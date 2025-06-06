Value 360 Co-founder Kunal Kishore Elected PRCAI President

New Delhi: The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has announced the appointment of its new Managing Committee (MANCOM) and five National Chairs forming the Executive Committee (EXCOM) for the 2025 to 2027 term. The announcement was made during the association’s 24th Annual General Meeting.

The appointments follow an election process that saw a mix of contested and uncontested selections. Five members were elected through competitive voting, while four were elected unanimously.

Kunal Kishore, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Value 360 Communications, who previously served as Vice President of PRCAI for four years, has been named President. He succeeds Atul Sharma, CEO of Ruder Finn India and Head of Middle East operations, who led the association through two terms.

During Sharma’s tenure, PRCAI expanded its membership base, appointed its first CEO, launched several industry programmes, and increased its focus on ethics and talent development.

The newly formed MANCOM will work alongside Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI, to pursue a progressive agenda emphasising inclusivity, action, and industry impact. The committee members are Kunal Kishore, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Value 360 Communications – President, PRCAI, Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, Avian WE – Vice President, PRCAI and Santanu Gogoi, Founding Partner, First Partners – Associate Vice President, PRCAI (a newly redefined role previously known as “Secretary”).



“These are transformative times for the Public Relations industry in India and is projected to nearly double by end of the decade. At PRCAI, we understand the pulse of this change and are committed to build a respected, sustainable and action-oriented industry body,” said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI. “As President, Atul Sharma led with exemplary vision and integrity, and with Kunal Kishore and the newly elected and diversely represented leadership team, our focus remains steadfast on ethical standards, industry excellence, capacity development, and nurturing future-ready talent. Together, we aim to elevate the profession, built on reputation, rooted in responsibility.”

The association also announced its five National Chairs within the Executive Committee (EXCOM), including one newly introduced role. These appointments are aimed at guiding key areas of PRCAI’s strategic roadmap. Nandita Lakshmanan, Founder of The PRactice, will serve as National Chair, Growth & Standardisation. Dolly Tayal, Managing Director of Burson Genesis, has been named National Chair, Marketing Communications & Global Networks. Abhishek Gulyani, Managing Director, India and Head of Corporate Affairs, APAC at Zeno Group, will lead as National Chair, Talent & Academia Connect. Vivek Rana, Managing Partner at Gnothi Seauton, takes on the role of National Chair, Learning & Thought Leadership. Rishi Seth, Founder & CEO of Evoc Communications Consulting, has been appointed as National Chair, Public Affairs and Advocacy, marking a newly created role within the EXCOM.

Reflecting on his tenure, Atul Sharma said, “Having worked in the public relations industry for over two and a half decades, my time with PRCAI has been one of the most meaningful ways I’ve been able to give back to the profession that shaped me. It’s been an honour to lead PRCAI through a period of real change — one that’s seen us move from intent to action, and from ambition to real outcomes. I’m grateful for the trust of my peers and proud of all we’ve built together.”

Newly elected President Kunal Kishore added, “I’m honoured to take on this role at a time when the Indian PR industry is poised for its next phase of evolution. My vision is to build PRCAI as a dominant, respected voice in the country — one that not only represents our industry but shapes it. We will work to expand our national footprint, introduce a new industry charter focused on ethics, innovation, and professionalism, and deepen engagement with all stakeholders — from clients to academia, media to government. It’s time for public relations to be recognised as a core pillar of the media and marketing ecosystem, and I look forward to driving that transformation with all the elected leaders and our CEO.”