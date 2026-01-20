New Delhi: The global fashion industry is mourning the death of Valentino Garavani, the Italian designer who reshaped modern couture and built one of the world’s most recognisable luxury houses. Valentino passed away in Rome at the age of 93, marking the end of a career defined by discipline, craftsmanship and understated glamour.

Born in 1932 in Voghera, Italy, Valentino Garavani developed a passion for fashion early, training in Paris under designers including Balenciaga and Jacques Fath. He returned to Rome in 1959 to launch his eponymous fashion house, earning international acclaim for refined, timeless designs and his signature “Valentino red,” a scarlet shade that became a symbol of strength and elegance.

Valentino’s clientele spanned generations of cultural and political influence. He dressed figures such as Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer. Royal families also turned to him for landmark occasions, including Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s wedding.

Resistant to fleeting trends, Valentino remained committed to classical silhouettes and timeless beauty. His work consistently prioritised confidence and comfort, a design philosophy that earned enduring respect across the industry.

He retired in 2008 following an emotional final couture show in Paris, where every model appeared in red. In the years that followed, his contributions continued to be recognised, including the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards.

Valentino will lie in state at Rome’s Piazza Mignanelli, with funeral services scheduled at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs. His legacy endures not only through his fashion house but also through the standards of elegance and discipline he established in couture.