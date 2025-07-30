US President Trump imposes over 25% tariff on India starting August 1

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% plus tariff on India from August 1.

Trump, describing India as a "friend," said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because of its high tariffs.

India's tariffs are far too high, and they have the "most strenuous" and "obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers," he said in a social media post.

India will be paying 25% plus a penalty starting August 1.

Trump in a post on Truth Social stated, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."

He further said, "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

On April 2 this year, Trump announced high reciprocal tariffs. The implementation of high tariffs was immediately suspended for 90 days till July 9 and later until August 1, as America is negotiating trade deals with various countries.

India's merchandise exports to the US rose 22.8% to USD 25.51 billion in the April-June quarter this financial year, while imports rose 11.68% to USD 12.86 billion.