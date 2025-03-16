Urban Company launches 15-minute "Insta Maid" service

New Delhi: Urban Company has stepped into the quick commerce arena with the launch of its "Insta Maid" service, promising professional household help within 15 minutes.

Rolled out as a pilot in select areas of Mumbai on March 13, the service offers tasks such as cleaning, cooking preparation, and mopping at an introductory rate of Rs 49 per hour.

However, the announcement has ignited a firestorm of reactions online, with opinions sharply divided between praise for innovation and accusations of labor exploitation.

The "Insta Maid" service, also referred to as "Insta Help" in some communications, aims to address the growing demand for on-demand domestic assistance in urban households.

Urban Company has emphasised its commitment to its service partners, stating that workers earn Rs 150-180 per hour, alongside benefits like free health insurance and life and accidental coverage.

The company claims that partners working 132 hours per month (approximately 22 days at 6 hours per day) are assured a minimum income of Rs 20,000. "We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our newly launched service," Urban Company posted on X, hinting at plans to expand to other cities soon.

The service’s introductory pricing—significantly lower than its regular rate of Rs 245 per hour—has been positioned as a limited-time offer to attract customers. Co-founder Varun Khaitan hailed it as "the future of domestic work in India," calling it a "win-win" for both customers and workers. Yet, this bold move has not been universally welcomed.

Online, the launch has sparked a heated debate. Supporters argue that it fills a critical gap in India’s largely unorganised domestic help market. "India desperately needs an army of blue-collar domestic workers. There is a need, and there is an ample supply. Good step by Urban Company," one X user wrote. Others praised the affordability and convenience, with comments like, "Good move and most needed. Please be generous about price so middle-class people can afford it long-term."

However, critics have been vocal, accusing the company of exploiting cheap labor under the guise of innovation. The Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) condemned the model, with IFAT calling it "blatant exploitation" that "prioritises speed over dignity." Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of IFAT, criticised Urban Company for treating workers as "dispensable" and setting unrealistic expectations without ensuring job stability or adequate social security. "This is a violation of human rights," one X user fumed, while another remarked, "Indian startups have started building apps just to match demand with supply… and they call it innovation because they have cheap labor to exploit."

The use of the term "maid" has also drawn ire, with many labeling it outdated, gendered, and derogatory. "Expected better from Urban Company. Has no one told them that ‘maid’ is disrespectful?" one netizen questioned.

The company’s advertisement, featuring a scenario where a traditional maid cancels at the last minute, was further criticised as "classist" and tone-deaf. Some even speculated about unintended consequences, with one user suggesting, "There may be a high probability you will find many illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Nepal working in this industry."

Despite the backlash, Urban Company has found defenders. Arindam Paul, founder of Atomberg, called the outrage "peak virtue signaling," arguing that the Rs 150-180 hourly rate for workers exceeds what many households typically pay domestic help. "The Rs 49/hr was clearly a demand-side launch offer," he noted on X, a sentiment echoed by others who see the service as a practical economic solution.