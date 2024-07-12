Urban Company appoints M&C Saatchi Performance as its Digital Agency

New Delhi: Urban Company has chosen M&C Saatchi Performance to help in their expansion into international markets in Singapore and the UAE.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Urban Company as their Digital Agency on Record to support their international expansion into the dynamic markets of Singapore and the UAE," said Partha Sharma, India’s Country Director at M&C Saatchi Performance. "Our extensive experience steering Indian brands toward global success equips us for this endeavour. With extensive experience in markets like Singapore & UAE, proven data-driven strategies, and a nuanced understanding of digital businesses, we are well-prepared to amplify Urban Company's growth. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering substantial value and demonstrates Urban Company’s confidence in our ability to lead their digital strategy on a global scale."

Joon Ming, AVP, Marketing, at Urban Company, said, “We are excited to partner with M&C Saatchi Performance for our expansion in Singapore. Their deep market insights, combined with a robust local presence and a proven track record in digital business growth, make them the ideal choice to support our international ambitions. We look forward to leveraging their innovative strategies to enhance our footprint and achieve new

milestones in these dynamic markets.”

Amidst this alliance, M&C Saatchi Performance elevated Sharma to Country Director

in India. Sharma will lead the Urban Company account.