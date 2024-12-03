Uniqlo warms up Delhi Metro with its thermal wear ‘HEATTECH’ branding

New Delhi: As Delhi embraces the winter season, Uniqlo has launched a HEATTECH branding campaign on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro.

Running from December 1 to December 31, 2024, this campaign features eight carriages of the metro train wrapped in HEATTECH visuals, educating customers on the brand’s thermal wear, HEATTECH.

HEATTECH, known for its advanced fabric technology that converts body moisture into heat, is a must-have winter wardrobe essential.

The metro wrapping spans the Yellow Line, from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre, covering key high-traffic stations such as Rajiv Chowk, INA, and Sikanderpur.