Unilever’s Krishnan Sundaram joins Vini Cosmetics as CEO

New Delhi: Krishnan Sundaram has joined as the CEO of Vini Cosmetics, as announced on LinkedIn.

Previously, he spent over 23 years at Hindustan Unilever, where he held various roles, including vice-president and business head of nutrition.

Sundaram began his journey with the company as a Business leadership trainee in 2000. In May 2001, he was elevated to Sales and Customer Manager and later to Senior Brand Manager in Feb, 2004.

Lastly, for the past 5 years, he served as the VP and Business Head, Nutrition.