New Delhi: Jyoti Samajpati has joined Kotak Mahindra Bank as Executive Vice-President after nearly 18 years at Unilever.

She began her journey at Unilever in 2007 as Brand Manager for Taj Mahal and Lipton and most recently held the position of Senior Global Brand Director for Close Up.

Prior to Unilever, Samajpati worked at Marico as a Brand Manager and also served as a Planning Manager at Lowe Lintas.