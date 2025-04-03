Unilever names Noopur Bapna as Media and Digital Marketing Lead - Ice Creams

Mumbai: Noopur Bapna recently announced her new role as Unilever’s Media and Digital Marketing Lead - Ice Creams. Bapna took to her LinkedIn account to update her new position and role.

Having worked with Marico as a Group Media Manager in the past and as a Partner at GroupM prior to that, Bapna comes with over 19 years of experience in the industry.

This comes in addition to the portfolio of her previous jobs such as Media Supervisor at The Social Street, Senior Research Officer at Bennett, Coleman & Co., Media Executive at DDB Mudra Group and as Media Planner at Madison Communications.

Few of the brands that Bapna has worked with before are Asian Paints, BPCL, Kuoni, Exo, Ujala and Pril.