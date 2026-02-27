New Delhi: Reema Jain has taken over as Chief Information Officer at Unilever, according to a LinkedIn update.

In the post, Jain said, “This is a powerful moment to accelerate how AI and technology will shape and power our business. I am a true believer that technology can be a powerful force for transformation, for people, for teams, for the way we work and create impact at scale. Grateful for the trust Sam Kini, inspired every day by our incredible teams, and energized for what’s ahead.”

Jain currently leads the company’s global technology foundation and enterprise architecture and is also associated with the India Global Capability Center operations at Unilever.

Before rejoining Unilever in senior leadership roles, Jain served as Chief Information and Digital Officer at Hero MotoCorp, where she oversaw the company’s digital roadmap across research and development, supply chain, marketing and customer engagement.

She also worked as Chief Digital Officer at Vodafone Idea, where she led digital strategy and initiatives linked to the company’s transition from a telecom-led structure to a technology-driven model.

Earlier in her career at Unilever, Jain held multiple technology leadership positions across digital supply chain, integration platforms and ERP application management, overseeing global technology programmes and teams.

She began her career in technology roles at General Electric, working across enterprise resource planning platforms, operations and digital transformation initiatives, and also worked as a software engineer at Mphasis.