Unicommerce appoints Divya Sharma as Marketing Head

New Delhi: Unicommerce eSolutions Limited has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Divya Sharma as Director, Marketing. The company has also brought in Abhishek Mangaraj to lead operations and customer success.

Sharma brings over a decade of experience in marketing roles across SaaS and consumer-tech sectors. She has previously worked with CleverTap, Locus, and Ai Palette, where she was involved in building marketing strategies, demand generation, and brand positioning across markets including India, the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

At Unicommerce, Sharma will oversee brand strategy, demand generation, product marketing, and marketing communications across its suite of businesses—Unicommerce, Shipway, and Convertway. Her role includes developing an integrated marketing framework to support business growth and market expansion efforts.

Alongside this appointment, Unicommerce has named Abhishek Mangaraj as Senior Director – Customer Success. With close to 15 years of experience in enterprise SaaS, digital automation, and e-commerce solutions, Mangaraj previously served as Vice President Customer Success at Kapture CX. In his new role, he will be responsible for customer success, key account management, and support operations.

Commenting on the appointments, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited, said, “We are delighted to welcome Divya and Abhishek to the Unicommerce team. Both Divya and Abhishek bring rich and diverse experience to Unicommerce, which aligns with our focus towards enhancing our ability to serve our customers and grow deeper into the market. Their proven track records and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services."