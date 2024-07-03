Unacademy lays off 250 employees across its operations

New Delhi: Unacademy, a SoftBank-backed edtech startup, has implemented fresh layoffs affecting 250 employees across its operations.

Reports indicate that approximately 100 employees from core functions such as business development and marketing, along with others from the sales department, have been impacted.

In a statement, Unacademy explained that these layoffs are part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations and improve business efficiency, aligning with the company's goals for sustainable growth and profitability.

The startup, supported by investors including Peak XV Partners and General Atlantic, emphasised the necessity of these measures given its strategic focus.

This marks Unacademy's third round of layoffs within three years. Previously, in March 2023, the company reduced its workforce by 12%, affecting around 380 employees. In April 2022, approximately 1,000 contractual and full-time employees were let go amid similar restructuring efforts.