UK govt bans daytime TV ads for 'Less Healthy' foods like sweets and sugary drinks

New Delhi: To combat childhood obesity and promote healthier living among Britons, the UK government has announced a ban on daytime television advertisements for foods classified as "less healthy."

Starting next year, advertisements for products high in fat, sugar, and salt will no longer be permitted on television before 9 PM. This new regulation aims to reduce children's exposure to junk food marketing, which has been linked to poor dietary choices.

Health Secretary, Sarah Whitaker, stated, "This ban is part of our broader strategy to tackle obesity, which is one of the greatest health challenges facing our nation. By removing these ads from times when children are likely to be watching TV, we aim to foster better eating habits from a young age."

The policy targets a range of products, including sweets, sugary drinks, and high-fat snacks. Critics of the measure argue that it might not significantly alter consumption habits due to the availability of these products through other forms of media and in stores. However, proponents believe it sends a strong message about the government's commitment to public health.

This legislative change is expected to be fully implemented by mid-2025, with the government planning to monitor its impact on childhood obesity rates and overall public health.