New Delhi: UiPath has appointed Arjun Laxminarasu as Head of Marketing for India and South East Asia. He shared the update in a LinkedIn post, stating that he has joined the automation software company to lead its regional marketing efforts.

“Excited to share that I’ve joined UiPath as Head of Marketing, India and South East Asia,” Laxminarasu wrote.

He joins UiPath after a stint at ServiceNow, where he spent close to six years in multiple leadership roles across marketing in India, most recently as Senior Director, Marketing, India. During his tenure, he also served as Director, Marketing, India, and Senior Manager, Marketing, India, overseeing demand generation, brand initiatives and industry engagement programmes.

Reflecting on the move, he wrote, “After several transformative years building and scaling marketing at ServiceNow, I was looking for my next chapter, one that combines enterprise scale, intelligent automation, and the opportunity to shape impact globally.”

He added, “UiPath sits at the intersection of AI, automation, and real operational transformation, and that ambition deeply resonates with me.”

Laxminarasu further noted, “I’m already energized by the clarity of vision, the talent across the team, and the opportunity ahead. Grateful for the warm welcome, and looking forward to building what’s next.”

Prior to ServiceNow, he was Head of Marketing, India & SAARC at Qlik. Earlier in his career, he worked at Salesforce in business development and at Accenture as an Operations Analyst, where he was part of Accenture Business Services supporting the UK and Ireland marketing communications vertical.