Ugaoo appoints Jackie Shroff as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Gardening company Ugaoo has appointed actor Jackie Shroff as its brand ambassador as part of its 10-year anniversary. The company said the association is intended to strengthen its presence beyond urban markets and connect with audiences in smaller cities.

Ugaoo founder and chief executive Siddhant Bhalinge said, “Jackie Shroff is not just a face, he’s a feeling. For years, we’ve worked to make plants a part of India’s emotional and cultural fabric. And Jackie embodies everything we believe in: he's playful, rooted, and passionately green. There is nobody we would have worked with in this capacity, it was Jackie or no one. As we prepare to expand across Bharat, his presence brings instant relatability, timeless credibility, and a refreshing sense of fun to our story.”

The company said Shroff’s long-standing association with plants, including maintaining his own organic farm and using public appearances to promote greenery, made him a natural choice for the role.

Shroff’s appointment introduces through a short film conceptualised by Thought Over Design and produced by Cathect Studios. In the film, a plant owner laments the state of a wilted Alocasia before Shroff, in his characteristic style, orders a replacement from Ugaoo, promising a healthier plant. The film concludes with the line: “Ugaoo, Bhidu, Ugaoo.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Shroff said: “Plants aren't just decor; they're companions, therapy, and a connection to life. Putting my hands in the soil brings me peace. Associating with Ugaoo is a no-brainer; they're spreading a green movement across India. Together, we're nurturing a generation that values nature. I'm glad to be a part of this mission, inspiring others to live rooted and connected.”

