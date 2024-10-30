UFO Moviez revenue increases 11 %(YoY) to Rs 98.14 crore in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: UFO Moviez India, the in-cinema advertising platform and digital cinema distribution network, has announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2024.

UFO Moviez reported a consolidated revenue increase of 11% year-over-year, climbing from Rs 87.98 crore to Rs 98.14 crore. The revenue for the first half of FY2025 was up by 11% from Rs 172 crore to Rs 191 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 1 crore for Q2 FY2025, compared to a profit of Rs 3.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Similarly, the net profit turned into a loss of Rs 0.88 crore this quarter, a contrast to the Rs 3.29 crore profit seen in Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

UFO Moviez’s EBITDA decreased to Rs 10.03 crore from Rs 17.11 crore year-over-year, with the EBITDA margin dropping to 10.38% from 19.77%.

Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO of UFO Moviez, commented on the results: “The second quarter highlighted the critical role of quality content in driving our revenue streams. While we did see some positive contributions from theatrical and exhibitor sectors, the advertising revenue remained subdued due to a lack of high-performing Hindi film releases in September.”