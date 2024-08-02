UFO Moviez reports 11% revenue rise to Rs 945 mn but faces Rs 42 nm net loss in Q1

New Delhi: UFO Moviez reported a revenue growth of 11% from Rs 853 mn in Q1FY24 to Rs 945 mn in Q1FY25, despite a modest decline in advertisement and theatrical revenues during the first quarter of FY2025.

The overall performance in the quarter was subdued due to lack of tent-pole films, said the in-cinema advertising platform in a statement.

"Q1 FY25 had a slow start due to the general elections and a lower number of movie releases," said Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO.

On the screen network front, the advertisement screen network saw a 17% increase year-over-year, although it experienced a slight decline of 2% quarter-over-quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 66 mn, compared to Rs 163 mn in Q1FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 42 mn in Q1FY25, compared to a profit of Rs 36 mn in Q1FY24.

UFO Moviez reported a net loss of Rs 42 mn in Q1FY25, compared to a net profit of Rs 25 mn in Q1FY24.

"The underperformance of big-budget films and a lack of successful content negatively affected overall results. However, with the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD' at the end of Q1FY25 and an exciting lineup of upcoming releases across languages, we are hopeful for a positive turnaround in the coming quarters,” added Mishra.