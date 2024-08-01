udChalo appoints Shivam Arren as CEO

Delhi: udChalo, a consumer tech firm, has appointed Shivam Arren as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2024.

In this role, Arren will lead the company's strategic direction, overseeing its expansion of services for the armed forces community and beyond.

Arren brings over 16 years of experience as a director at one of the tier-1 suppliers to India automobiles OEMs like Tata and others. His background also includes roles as a Business Analyst at Cognizant and Software Engineer at Infosys.

"We are excited to welcome Shivam Arren as our new CEO," said Ravi Kumar, Founder of udChalo. “His extensive experience in business development and strategic leadership aligns perfectly with our mission to evolve into a seamless super app of our soldiers and veterans. We are confident that under Arren's guidance, udChalo will continue to innovate and expand its services, reinforcing our position as 'Desh Ka Bharosa' in all four domains viz housing, travel, shopping and financial services at the same time driving our business to the next level."

Arren said, "I am honoured to join udChalo, a company that has dedicated itself to serving our armed forces and is now expanding its reach and verticals to benefit the entire nation. udChalo's commitment to innovation and customer service resonates deeply with my own values. As we continue to align with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we have a unique opportunity to revolutionize the one app for our soldiers for all their needs through local innovation. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation, leading it into a new era of growth and service excellence, and working with our team of veterans and industry experts to enhance our services and parallelly create more employment opportunities for our fauji families."

Gen MM Naravane (Retd.), Former Army Chief and current Advisory Board Member of udChalo, extended his congratulations to Arren. He expressed his admiration for the outstanding efforts and positive impact that udChalo has made in supporting the welfare of the troops and encouraged Arren to keep up the excellent work in advancing this important mission.

As he steps into his new role, Arren plans to leverage his extensive experience in product development and marketing strategy to further enhance udChalo's service offerings. He aims to expand the company's technological capabilities, improve customer experience, and strengthen partnerships within key industries looking forward to entering the defence market.