Tyroo CRO Akshay Mathur moves on

Mumbai: Akshay Mathur announced that he is moving on from Tyroo (Smile Group), an ad-tech platform for growth marketing. Mathur had been associated with the organisation for close to a decade and held the position of Chief Revenue Officer.

Over the years, Mathur held other senior leadership positions like Senior Vice-President and Board Member at SVG Columbus, A Dentsu Aegis Network company and Senior Vice-President at Komli Media, A unit of SVG Media.

Mathur has in the past also worked with Yahoo!, Shaadi.com and Bennett, Coleman & Co. (The Times Group)

Talking about this decision to move on from Tyroo, Mathur said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most dynamic people, partners and platforms in the industry. Each chapter has been about building, learning, and growing - and I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into what comes next.”

Mathur is yet to disclose his next association.