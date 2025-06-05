TVS Motor appoints Sudarshan Venu as Chairman effective August 25

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Sudarshan Venu as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the company, effective August 25, 2025.

The current Chairman, Sir Ralf Speth, will not seek reappointment to the Board and is set to step down following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 22, 2025.

Following his departure from the Board, Sir Ralf will take on a new role as Chief Mentor to the company for a period of three years, beginning August 23 2025. The company stated that this arrangement would ensure continuity and allow TVS Motor to continue benefiting from his experience and expertise.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, said, "We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role. I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights.”

Sir Ralf Speth said, "It has been an honour for me to steer TVS Motor Company as its Chairman over the last three years. I am grateful for the support, cooperation, and personal friendships developed during my tenure. As I hand over the Chairmanship to Sudarshan, I am confident that under his leadership, the Company will continue its growth journey while championing core TVS values.”

Sudarshan Venu said, "I am very thankful to the Board for giving me this singular opportunity. I am really honoured and excited for the future and look forward to their continued support. TVS has been built on our Chairman Emeritus’s commitment to customer centricity, quality and technology.... Sir Ralf has been instrumental in challenging and mentoring us to expand more globally, onboard international talent, embrace newer processes, and invest in future products and technology.”