TV9 Network announces second edition of News9 Global Summit Germany

New Delhi: TV9 Network has announced the second edition of the News9 Global Summit Germany, scheduled to take place from October 8 to 10, 2025, in Stuttgart. The announcement was made at a joint press conference addressed by Barun Das, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TV9 Network, Florian Hassler, State Secretary of Baden-Württemberg, and Rouven Kasper, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of VfB Stuttgart 1893 AG.

The event is part of TV9 Network’s ongoing international initiatives and will be held alongside the 25th anniversary of Indo-German diplomatic relations. It is expected to focus on bilateral issues and cooperation between the two countries..

Barun Das said, “The second edition of the News9 Global Summit is a bridge between two innovation-driven democracies. As we celebrate 25 years of Indo-German partnership, this Summit will spark transformative dialogue on shared challenges and opportunities, shaping a future anchored in collaboration, sustainability, and inclusive growth.”

Das emphasised the importance of cooperation in international relations, stating, “We don’t have to win at the loss of somebody else, as a country.” He added, “India and Germany fit each other like a jigsaw puzzle. India has the market, IT expertise, and a dynamic workforce, while Germany offers cutting-edge technology and innovation. It is very important that we forge stronger bilateral ties.”

The Summit will also mark a decade of the strategic partnership between the Indian state of Maharashtra and the German state of Baden-Württemberg. This aspect of the event is expected to highlight the role of sub-national cooperation in fostering diplomatic ties.

Das also spoke about India’s media landscape, referring to the country’s regional language news channels as a reflection of its cultural diversity and democratic structure.

Florian Hassler said, “As we celebrate 25 years of Indo-German partnership, Baden-Württemberg is proud to host the News9 Global Summit. This platform strengthens our ties with India, fosters innovation, and promotes democratic dialogue. Together, we aim to shape a sustainable and inclusive future built on mutual respect, shared values, and forward-looking cooperation.”

Rouven Kasper, reflecting on the previous edition, noted, “Last year, the summit was a tremendous success, not just for those participating but also for those watching. The second edition will be held from October 8–10, 2025.”

The three-day Summit is expected to bring together participants from policy, industry, and academia to deliberate on themes including democracy, development, sustainability, trade, and cultural exchange, within the broader framework of global change.

Stuttgart’s role in Indo-German relations will also be a focal point, with discussions set to explore potential cooperation in areas such as technology, workforce development, environmental initiatives, and cultural engagement.