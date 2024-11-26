TV Today and Galaxy Watch series create ‘World’s healthiest newsroom’

New Delhi: To tackle the rise in lifestyle-related heart diseases and diabetes, TV Today partnered with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 to start a health movement by creating the World’s Healthiest Newsroom.

True journalism is a battle and the fight requires grit, determination and for the anchors in the newsroom to be at their best at all times. Healthy, focused and ready to tackle the biggest of challenges. But in a fast-paced, action-packed newsroom, moments of soaring stress and acute anxiety are daily occurrences. Add to the mix the ever-growing work pressure and incessant competition and what you get are young professionals feeling tired and drained.

TV today used the power of the Galaxy Watch Ultra & Watch 7 to revolutionise their workplace wellness and empower their reporters and anchors to proactively manage every aspect of their health.

This included a personalised running coach while training, on-demand BP and ECG monitoring with always on IHRN continuously monitoring heart health, Sleep Coach to improve sleep quality, an Energy Score to plan for the day ahead and an AGEs Index to prioritise a healthy diet.

To test Galaxy Watch Ultra in everyday scenarios, the lead news anchors - Rahul Kanwal & Sweta Singh, decided to wear it during a big debate (in English & Hindi) on the primetime news. To prepare for their big day the anchors made a change to their lifestyle by regularly monitoring their health and wellbeing. And when the big day arrived, the anchors felt prepared to take on any challenge.



From heated arguments to multiple conversations happening all at once, the show got intense for everyone involved. At the conclusion of the debate, Rahul Kanwal (India Today) and Sweta Singh (Aaj Tak) took a brief respite and measured their respective blood pressures on camera to keep a close watch on their health.

“Amid the discordance of news debates where incessant speakers are eager to get their voice heard, the role of the news anchor is pivotal in steering the show in the right direction. And on prime time, doubly so.

But behind the calm demeanour of the anchor lies a common person who does get affected by this high-pressure and stressful environment. And this is where the Galaxy Watch Ultra played a pivotal role. It provided on-demand blood pressure measurement that helped the anchors monitor their health with just a tap on the watch,” said Vikash Chemjong, CCO Cheil India.

Certified by the CDSCO, the Blood Pressure monitoring feature on the Galaxy Watch Ultra delivers real-time and accurate BP measurements right from the wrist. The Watch also monitors heart rate (HR) and atrial fibrillation (AF) and sends life-saving IHRN when abnormal signals are detected.



The health insights and Galaxy AI-powered features on the Galaxy Watch series helped the anchors watch over their health in high-pressure and stressful situations, giving them the confidence to take on any challenge and go about their day.

The #WatchOverYourHealth campaign was amplified on TV with the help of Lodestar. They ensured maximum reach for the campaign through extensive visibility of L bands and Ashton bands strategically placed across the India Today network and regular promotional spots with reporters, news anchors and AI anchor Sana.