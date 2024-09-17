Tupperware in trouble, prepares to file for bankruptcy protection

New Delhi: The Tupperware brand is facing a dire financial situation that could lead to bankruptcy. According to reports, the company is exploring legal and financial options, including filing for court protection, as it grapples with a debt burden of over $700 million.

In recent years, the company has faced increasing competition from other brands offering similar products at lower prices. Despite efforts to revamp its leadership and business strategy, Tupperware has been unable to reverse its declining fortunes.

In April, the company issued warnings about its ability to continue operating and disclosed delays in financial filings. These developments further exacerbated concerns about Tupperware's financial stability.

If Tupperware does file for bankruptcy, it could have significant implications for consumers and investors alike. The company's products might become less readily available, and investors in Tupperware stock could face significant losses. The bankruptcy would also mark the end of an era for a brand that has been a household name for decades.

As Tupperware navigates this critical period, the future of the brand remains uncertain.