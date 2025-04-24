Truecaller’s Nomination Committee proposes Aruna Sundararajan as new Board member

New Delhi: The Nomination Committee of Truecaller AB (publ) has proposed Aruna Sundararajan’s election as a new Board member at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2025.

Furthermore, the Nomination Committee has proposed the re-election of all current Board members (Nami Zarringhalam, Alan Mamedi, Annika Poutiainen, Helena Svancar, and Shailesh Lakhani).

Sundararajan has experience within the technology field from other board assignments and has relevant experience in policy and regulatory matters within India.

She has held positions at a central level, such as Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Secretary to the Department of Telecommunications and chairperson of the Digital Communications Commission, where she worked in policy making for the telecom sector.

She was Kerala’s first IT Secretary and worked on several digital infrastructure and e-learning projects.

Currently, Sundararajan is the chairperson of the Broadband India Forum, a think tank for telecom and digital issues, and is on the advisory board of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Furthermore, she is a director on the boards of Delhivery, Info Edge (India), L&T Technology Services as well as India’s National Bank of Infra Financing and Development (NaBFID).

Kamjar Hajabdolahi, Chairman, Truecallers Nomination Committee, said, “We are very pleased with the nomination of Sundararajan as a new board member of Truecaller. She possesses extensive experience in policy and regulatory matters within technology and has board experience from several listed companies in India. Her appointment as a new board member is expected to significantly enhance the board's collective expertise and competence in these areas. With this addition, the Board will consist of six board members with well-diversified competences and experiences.”

The Nomination Committee’s other proposals and motivated statement will be presented in connection with the notice to the AGM.

Truecaller’s Nomination Committee ahead of the 2025 AGM comprises of Kamjar Hajabdolahi, appointed by Nami Zarringhalam, Sven Törnkvist, appointed by Alan Mamedi, Mattias Lampe, appointed by Peak XV and Alan Mamedi, being the representative of the Board of Directors of Truecaller AB.