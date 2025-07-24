Truecaller appoints Saraswati Agarwal as Regional Sales Head for Ad Solutions, MEA

New Delhi: Truecaller has appointed Saraswati Agarwal as Regional Sales Head for Ad Solutions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In her new role, Agarwal will focus on brand partnerships and expanding Truecaller’s advertising solutions across key MEA markets. Her previous experience includes leadership roles at Bloomberg, CNN, and ITP Media Group, with a focus on revenue growth across luxury, media, and digital sectors. She holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the University of Mumbai.

“I’m pleased to welcome Saraswati to the Truecaller team,” said Hemant Arora, VP, Global Ad Sales Business at Truecaller. “Truecaller has become a household name across key African markets like Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya; some of the most noteworthy and strategically important regions within MEA.

Our strong market presence, combined with deep user engagement, has fueled the rapid growth of our advertising business. With over 34 strategic partners in the region, Truecaller Ads has built a solid foundation, and we’re now entering an exciting new phase of expansion.

“With Saraswati’s appointment, we’re strengthening our sales footprint across these key markets to offer more tailored, locally-relevant support to our partners and growing advertiser base. She brings a proven track record in digital advertising and deep regional expertise—perfectly aligned with our ambition to deliver innovative digital solutions and the highest level of customer service.”

Commenting on her new role, Agarwal said, “I am thrilled to join Truecaller at such an exciting time of growth and innovation. With the launch of our new, high-impact ad formats, we are uniquely positioned to help brands connect more effectively with their audiences. I look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver smart, performance-driven advertising solutions that truly resonate across the region.

“Looking ahead, I am excited to contribute to Truecaller’s mission and broaden our footprint in MEA by unlocking new opportunities and building long-term value for our customers.”

Digital advertising across the MEA region is expected to expand rapidly, driven by rising internet usage and smartphone adoption.

Recent projections estimate the regional advertising market will reach USD 44.8 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.9% from 2024 to 2032. This shift is prompting brands to adopt mobile-first formats, programmatic media buying, and influencer-led campaigns to engage with younger, digitally native audiences.