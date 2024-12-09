Tribes Sports partners with boxing sensation Neeraj Goyat

New Delhi: Tribes Sports, a sports marketing venture by Tribes Communication, has onboarded India’s boxing sensation, Neeraj Goyat.

Goyat holds the distinction of being the first Indian boxer to be ranked in the WBC world rankings. In addition, he has been honoured three times with the ‘Honorary Boxer of the Year’ award by WBC Asia.

Neeraj’s boxing career recently saw a dazzling comeback on the undercard of the legendary Mike Tyson’s return to the ring, where he secured a thrilling victory over Brazilian superstar Whindersson Nunes in a globally acclaimed bout broadcast live on Netflix.

“I am excited to partner with Tribes Sports. Their innovative approach to sports marketing and commitment to athletes’ growth align perfectly with my vision and aspirations. Our shared values of perseverance, integrity, teamwork and spirit of sportsmanship are at the core of this partnership and I look forward to working with the team at Tribes Sports,” shared Neeraj Goyat.

Tribes Sports will spearhead Neeraj’s brand and content collaborations that align with his values and journey of resilience, discipline and achievements and will create new and unique opportunities for fans to connect with the boxing icon.

“At Tribes Communication, we firmly believe in pushing boundaries to create meaningful narratives between brands and audiences,” said Gour Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Tribes Communication. “Partnerships stand at the heart of these narratives and empower not just teams and athletes but the community too. We are extremely happy to announce this partnership, which represents a shared commitment to foster growth, engagement and long-term success.”

“Neeraj Goyat embodies the passion, perseverance, and potential that we at Tribes Sports deeply admire. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it is a shared commitment to elevate Indian sports and celebrate our athletes’ achievements,” said Ambika Sharma, Head, Tribes Sports.